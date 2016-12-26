Ronald E. Thompson, 85, of Oroville, Washington passed away on December 18, 2016. Ron was born March 15, 1931 to Tony and Fannie Thompson in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

When he was two, the family moved to Oroville. Ron married Ruth Leithead from Grand Coulee, Wash. on Dec. 24, 1951. The two raised their family in Oroville, where Ron spent 61 years as an orchardist.

He chose to follow Jesus at a young age and his love for God was evident in his life until the end.

Ron is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, his son Brian (Sandi) of Oroville, his daughter Keri (Keith) Sullivan of Olympia, Wash., his son Steve (Cori) of Oroville, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a multitude of friends, including two who were as close as sons, Roberto (Paula) Salazar and Rigoberto (Shannon) Guzman.

Services will be Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Oroville High School Commons. The viewing is at 9 a.m. and the funeral is at 11 a.m. with burial and luncheon immediately following.

Bergh Funeral Service of Oroville/Tonasket is in care of arrangements.