Ronald E. McGuire, of Oroville, Washington, passed away on August 1, 2017. He was born June 27, 1943, at Tonasket, Washington, to parents William J. and Irma E. (Dimmitt) McGuire of Chesaw, Washington.

He grew up on the ranch at Chesaw, attended Molson School and then at age of 17 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his military service he returned, for a time to the Okanogan Valley, where he worked at various sawmills and apple warehouses. He moved to Billings, Mont. where he worked as a truck driver, owner-operator and truck mechanic for many years. He returned to Oroville in 1997 and retired there.

He is survived by his wife Maxine, at home; son, Ronald L. McGuire, California; daughter, Pamela Street, Spokane, Wash.; two stepdaughters, Amber Nell, Yakima, Wash. and Nikki Kelly, Texas; five grandchildren; sister, Lois Reed, Okanogan, Wash.; brother Wm. L. McGuire (Sharon) Okanogan and sister Colleen Wisdom (Les) of Oroville. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held on September 16, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1516 Fir Street, Oroville, Washington. A potluck will follow the service.