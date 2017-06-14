Robert C. Nicholson, 63, of Oroville, passed away May 14, 2017. He was born June 27, 1953 in Seattle, Washington.

Bob graduated from West Seattle High School and later attended Shoreline Community College and then earned a degree in Business & Economics from Peninsula Junior College in Port Angeles, Washington.

As a youth he enjoyed serving as an acolyte at the Episcopal Church, Boy Scouts and Little League baseball.

He had many different business ventures from working in the timber industry on the Olympic Peninsula, rental houses, to a dry-cleaning and delivery business.

He and his brothers purchased property on Mt. Hull in the 1970s and move onto it in the 1980s. Bob and his father purchased a saw mill near Republic where he designed and built cedar log homes. He was a private pilot and owned his own airplane based in Oroville.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald of Oroville in 2002. He is survived by his mother Kathleen Schanck of Oroville and brothers Donald (Sharon) of Coffman Cove, Alaska, William (Jessica) of Oroville and many cousins.

Thanks for the good times, Bob, we will miss you!

Services to be announced at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in charge of arrangements.