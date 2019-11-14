Robert Allen Dahlquist, age 58, passed away in his home on Wednesday, October 09, 2019. He was a much loved father, grandfather and friend to all. Robert was born on February 21st, 1961, in Yakima, Washington.

He moved to Everett, Washington in 1964, then to Omak, Washington in 1966 and finally to his home of Tonasket, Washington in 1972.

During his early childhood, Robert developed an intense interest in science and space after a trip to see the Pacific Science Center and Space Needle in Seattle, Washington. During his middle school years, Robert used Encyclopedia Britannica books to learn everything he could about science, including how to build a bomb. He got into some trouble after he built a small pipe bomb which he used to blow up the bathroom stall in the city park. Robert’s love of science continued into adulthood where he would become a shareholder of Transorbital Inc. Transorbital was the first private company to be authorized by the U.S. State Department for Commercial flights to the Moon and was authorized by NOAA to image the Earth on the way there. Like many other Transorbital shareholders Robert loved the idea of commercial space exploration. Robert also had a strong interest in TESLA and SPACE X, which he invested in as much as he could.

In 1992, Robert founded Pioneer Lodgepole Co. Robert produced some of the most beautiful lodgepole pine furniture, fencing and gazebos. Robert believed in using only dead trees or wood from thinning operations. He retired from Pioneer Lodgepole Co. and worked in various other jobs in Okanogan County. During the last several years Robert worked for Hillside Park Apartments where he both managed and preformed general maintenance.

Robert was an active gardener and took pride in his home garden and community garden plots. Robert’s other interests included reading, swimming, camping, building and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ilene Dahlquist. Robert is survived by his daughter, Naomi Verbeck of Omak; sons, Robert W. Dahlquist of East Wenatchee, Washington and Richard Schmidt of Seattle; father, Norman Dahlquist of Tonasket; brothers, James Dahlquist of Rainier, Oregon and Danny Dahlquist of Tonasket; sister, Nadene Ward of Quincy, Washington and grandchildren, Christian Lachini and Eliza Verbeck of Omak.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tonasket Community Garden in May 2020.