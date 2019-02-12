Richard D. McNamara

Richard (Dick) McNamara, 91, died peacefully at home in Tonasket, Washington on Sunday, January 27, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1927, in Staten Island, New York, to parents Fred and Agnes McNamara.

He served in the U.S. Army in Europe from 1945 to 1947 and later graduated with a B.A .from Pace University in New York City.

In 1964, he married Jessica Matoka in Pittsburgh. After living and traveling abroad, they moved to Seattle, where he built and ran a successful employment agency. In 1973 he sold the business and after a brief residency on San Juan Island, they purchased and moved to a ranch near Tonasket.

An avid reader, Dick also enjoyed traveling, carpentry and skiing and hiking in the great outdoors. He had a deep appreciation for beautiful places and good conversation, and was a gracious host to friends and family who visited from afar. In his later years, he taught himself Spanish, which he put to use traveling in Mexico.

A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Jessica; his daughter, Alix; her husband, Josh and his granddaughters, Sasha and Sarah.