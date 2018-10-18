Peter James ‘Jim’ Walimaki

Jim was born in Seattle, Washington on November 19, 1943 and raised in his ancestral home (fifth generation Goode Family) in Issaquah, Washington.

At age 14 he started work at Bergsma Issaquah Valley Dairy. While in high school he worked on the Pickering Dairy Farm milking 50 cows by hand before school. Many of his pals ran from him with the fate of those big strong hands. Also, he excelled academically and athletically, even breaking many state records in track.

Being an avid hunter and fisherman, he shared his bounty with the seniors in Issaquah. He went to college for two years and decided to follow in his father’s footsteps as a Contractor/Builder. Jim was trained by the best contractors in the area to establish his own career. In 1988 he moved to Chesaw in Eastern Washington, continuing his building career but also becoming a cattle rancher. The love of the area and the people kept him here for the rest of his life. He was a long-time member of the Eagles of Issaquah and Tonasket, Washington.

Jim is survived by his two daughters, Aneina Walimaki and Samantha Rae Walimaki; his sister, Tippy and husband Gary Anderson; their son, Jeffrey and wife Linda; his life partner, Georgia (Klein) Heimbach and her son, Jeffrey Clemons and wife Christie. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Jon Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donate to a charity of your choice. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Chesaw, Wash. Rodeo Hall, with a potluck to follow. In addition, there will be a Celebration of Life service on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Issaquah, Wash. Eagles.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.