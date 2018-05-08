Pauline E. Curtis

Our dear sweet mom, grandma, aunt and friend, Pauline Curtis, 90, passed away peacefully in Spokane at the home of her daughter on April 3, 2018. Polly was born in Oroville, Washington on August 13, 1927 to parents Thomas C. and Gladys (Anderson) O’Neill.

She graduated from Tonasket High School in 1944 and attended Kinman Business University in Spokane. Polly married Robert “Bob” Curtis on Nov. 9, 1946 at the Tonasket Community Church. They were married for 53 years until Bob passed away in 1999.

Together Polly and Bob operated an apple and pear orchard in Loomis, Wash. Polly had her own gray Ford tractor that she used for many things including perfectly loading and stacking bins ready for a trip to the warehouse.

Polly was a generous and thoughtful person. She belonged to the Whitestone Orthopedic Auxiliary for over 50 years. She and her auxiliary friends made many baby quilts and toys for Children’s Hospital in Seattle.

Polly was a talented seamstress and could sew or knit anything. She also enjoyed painting and gardening and was known for her prized roses. She sang in the choir at the Loomis Community Church. While living in Loomis, Polly tended the Weather Station that was placed in the orchard and reported temperatures to the Weather Bureau each day.

Polly had a passion for finding family members through genealogy resources. Thanks to her we all know some history about our ancestors. Mountain View Cemetery was a project Polly worked on for many years. We believe she may have been the permanent “secretary.” She helped gather history about the cemetery and the residents. Polly never failed to tend the many family graves every Memorial Day. She was a good and loyal friend to everyone.

Polly was also a dedicated caregiver. She cared for her father-in-law for many years in her home and made sure her husband, Bob, was cared for when he became sick. She also cared for her mother, Gladys, until she passed in 2001.

Polly is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Mike) McDaniel, Riverside, Wash. and Cherry Rampley, Spokane, Wash.; grandsons, Pat (Debi) and Joe (Carla) McDaniel, Wenatchee, Wash., Jon (Sarah) McDaniel, Portland, Maine, Rob (Yuki) Rampley, Berlin, Germany; granddaughter, Tiffanie Rampley, Spokane, Wash.; great grandchildren, Gunnar, Mason, Roland, Rowan and Hugo; step-great grandchildren, Ali, Tori, Kaci, Riley, Sola and Coco, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews and her dog Lacey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and two brothers, Ernie and Tommie O’Neill.

A celebration of Polly’s life will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 1 p.m., at the Loomis Community Church. A luncheon will follow the service.

A sincere thank you to Horizon Hospice and Senior Helpers in Spokane, who made Polly’s life pleasant and comfortable. A very special thank you to Tracey, who helped care for Polly.

Memorials may be made to Children’s Hospital, M/S S 200, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005 or Mountain View Cemetery, P.O. Box 55, Loomis, WA 98827.