Norman Leslie Green Sr passed away to be with the Lord on December 6, 2017 with his loving wife Sonia at his side.

Norm is survived by his wife, Sonia M Green; two sons, Norman L Green Jr of San Antonio, Texas and Lloyd J Green of Seattle, Wash.; two granddaughters, Kyla Roberts of Marysville, Wash. and Emma Green of Gold Bar, Wash. and one great granddaughter, Svenna Roberts of Marysville, Wash.

Norm was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Green; his father and mother, James L Green and Evelyn M Green; his brother, Jerry Green and sisters Irene Jones and Bernice Bradley.

Norm served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force and National guard from 1951-1952. Norm was past commander and member of the American Legion post 66 of Edmonds, Wash. He previously served as a reserve police officer for the city of Edmunds.

Norm was an active member of the Loomis Community Church. Norm loved to travel and was a member of The Columbia Basin Cruisers, the Christian Motorcycle Association and the Okanogan valley wings. Norm loved camping, hunting and fishing in the “Land of many lakes” Okanogan county. He will be missed by many.

A celebration of Norms life will be held January 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. with a gathering after at the Loomis Community Church. A Military Service in the spring will be announced at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers Norm asked that donations be made to Loomis Community Church, P.O. Box 18, Loomis, WA 98827-0018.