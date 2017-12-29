Norman Leslie Green Sr

By on December 29, 2017 in Obituaries
Norman Leslie Green Sr

Norman Leslie Green Sr

Norman Leslie Green Sr passed away to be with the Lord on December 6, 2017 with his loving wife Sonia at his side.

Norm is survived by his wife, Sonia M Green; two sons, Norman L Green Jr of San Antonio, Texas and Lloyd J Green of Seattle, Wash.; two granddaughters, Kyla Roberts of Marysville, Wash. and Emma Green of Gold Bar, Wash. and one great granddaughter, Svenna Roberts of Marysville, Wash.

Norm was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Green; his father and mother, James L Green and Evelyn M Green; his brother, Jerry Green and sisters Irene Jones and Bernice Bradley.

United States Air Force

United States Air Force

Norm served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force and National guard from 1951-1952. Norm was past commander and member of the American Legion post 66 of Edmonds, Wash. He previously served as a reserve police officer for the city of Edmunds.

Norm was an active member of the Loomis Community Church. Norm loved to travel and was a member of The Columbia Basin Cruisers, the Christian Motorcycle Association and the Okanogan valley wings. Norm loved camping, hunting and fishing in the “Land of many lakes” Okanogan county. He will be missed by many.

A celebration of Norms life will be held January 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. with a gathering after at the Loomis Community Church. A Military Service in the spring will be announced at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers Norm asked that donations be made to Loomis Community Church, P.O. Box 18, Loomis, WA 98827-0018.

 

About Gary DeVon

Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.
View all posts by Gary DeVon

Subscribe & Connect

Subscribe to our e-mail newsletter to receive updates.

Related Posts: