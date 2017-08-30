Neoma Jewel Vandiver, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Ellensburg, Washington on August 23, 2017. She was born on March 6, 1928 in Amarillo, Texas and was the oldest of three girls.

As a young girl her family moved from Texas to Tonasket, Wash. Her father purchased an orchard where she and her younger sister would drive an old Model A car to catch the Tonasket School bus each morning. After graduation from High School, Neoma went to WSU for two years.

On Sept. 24, 1949 she married the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) Lester Vandiver. Together they raised two daughters while ranching and teaching in the Oroville School District until their retirement. They went on to travel and enjoy new adventures together for many years spending winters in Yuma, Arizona and summers in Oroville. Neoma is survived by her daughters, Lorraine (Jack) Powell in Ellensburg, Elizabeth (Roger) Stucker in Oroville, Wash.; grandchildren Skye (Jared) Hidden, Christopher (Kari ) Powell, Ryan (Lisa) Stucker, Michael (Tara) Stucker, three great grandchildren and her sister Terri (Rodney) Shumate.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Vandiver, her mother and father, Fay and Perry Vermillion and sister Louise Fisher.

At her request there will be no funeral services. Memorials may be made to an organization of choice.