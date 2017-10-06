Michael L. Tibbs, age 66 of Oroville, Washington was born in Tonasket, Washington to parents Dave and Lillian Tibbs. Leaving his loving family quietly, Mike stepped into Glory on the morning of September 28th at his home.

Surviving is his wife, Miki; his son, Mitch (Trish); his daughters, Julie Tibbs and Paige (Wade) Scott; his, grandchildren, Chad, Cody, Seth and Noah; his great grandson, Bodie; his siblings and many wonderful friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

We are so grateful to Hospice during Mike’s final days. Special Thanks to Peggy, Julia and Kayla for their loving care and devotion to Mike’s needs.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Oroville with the Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating. In lieu of flowers any gifts may be made to “No Paws Left Behind” in Oroville.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.