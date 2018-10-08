Memorial Service: Chuck Hayes

Charles “Chuck” Hayes Jr. of Oroville, Washington, was born December 28, 1934 to Charles and Leda Mae Hayes. He passed away on August 19, 2018.

Chuck grew up in Louisiana and graduated from Farmerville High School in 1952. Charles met and married Patricia Kernan and they eventually settled in Oroville where he began a career as an orchardist. They lived in Oroville just short of 50 years.

Charles is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia. They have four children: Sharon Clark of Okanogan, Sandi (Walt) Ricker of Spokane, Stacey Hayes of Seattle and John (Sarah) Hayes of Spokane. He and Patricia also have eight grandchildren.

Charles was laid to rest surrounded by family and loved ones after a beautiful private ceremony at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery on Aug. 24, 2018.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 1 p.m. at the Oroville American Legion.

