Melanie Jeanne Matson, age 58, was born on May 16th, 1961, in Walla Walla, Washington. Melanie passed suddenly on March 17,2020 in Yakima, Washington. Melanie grew up and graduated from Oroville High School in 1979. After graduating high school, Melanie attended Eastern Washington University to pursue her passion in the Medical field where she graduated with her BSN in 1983.

While pursuing her degree she met the love of her life Dennis Matson on October 31st, 1980 at a Halloween Party. Dennis and Melanie married on June 19th, 1982 in Spokane, Washington and were gifted with 38 wonderful years of marriage.

Melanie spent 35 years in healthcare focusing primarily in Oncology care and research.

Melanie was blessed with four children: Ryan, 36, Sean, 34, Brianna, 30 and Drew, 28.

Most of Melanie’s hobbies involved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, including holidays, vacations and family get togethers.

Melanie is survived by her husband; Dennis, son, Ryan Matson (Nicole) and their children Kyler, Connor and Madalyn; son, Sean Matson (Arley-Ann) and their children, Iselin, Aksel and grandbaby #10; daughter, Brianna (Justin Opsal) and their children, Brayden and Brynlie and son, Drew Matson (Briana) and their children, Emma and Gavin. Her parents, Clyde and Joanne Whiteaker; sisters, Pam (Mike De’Arienzo) and Christy (Rodny Lonquist); brothers, Tim Whiteaker (Cenah) and Danny Whiteaker and multiple nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions we are unable to have a celebration of life for Melanie. We will announce at a later date her celebration of life.

With 35 years in healthcare the family has decided that in lieu of flowers a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be a tribute to her work in cancer care and love of children. The family has setup a memorial fund in Melanie’s name to donate go to fundraising.stjude.org and on the menu select find a participant, on Search for a Team enter Melanie’s name and you will be able to donate.

“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31