Maurice “Morrie” Rozemo DeBack, 80, of Tonasket, Washington was called up to play in the Big Leagues Wednesday July 12, 2017. He was surrounded by his life companion Cathy Moore and granddaughter Janelle Moore.

Morrie was born on March 30, 1937 in Grand Rapids, Mich. to Nellie Rozemo and later taken on as his own by William DeBack. He graduated from Grand Rapids in 1955. After high school, he joined the Navy and served three years. After leaving the Navy he worked in construction for five years at which time he joined the Air Force in 1963 and proudly served for 18½ years. He did tours in Vietnam, Thailand and Germany. In 1982, he retired from the Air Force in Tacoma, Wash. where he went to work for Boeing for 15 years. As if that wasn’t enough, he then went to work for the Seattle Mariners for nine awesome years.

In 2004 he moved to Tonasket, Wash. and started making many friends. In 2009, he met his best friend and companion, Cathy Moore. With this union, he inherited a very large extended family and was loved by all. Morrie was an avid sports fan and especially loved his Mariners.

Morrie “Pappa Mo” is survived by Robert DeBack, Tacoma; Marsha DeBack, Wichita, Kansas; Karen DeBack Tacoma; Alice Ramos, Portland, Ore. and five grandchildren. Morrie’s extended family includes companion, Cathy Moore, Tonasket; Tim (Kathy) Moore, Quincy, Wash.; DuAnne (Arne) Nestegard, Shoreline, Wash.; grandchildren, Brenda (Cory) Welch, Janelle (Justin) Moore, Toby (Lindsey) Moore, Chloe Nestegard and his eight great grand kids who adored him.

Morrie was preceded in death by his parents William and Nellie and brothers William “Bill” and Jack.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Tonasket Eagles with Military Honors performed by the Tonasket American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Bergh Funeral Services and Crematory are in care of arrangements.