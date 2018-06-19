Mary Moran, age 92, resident of Oroville, Washington, died June 11, 2018 of natural causes at Golden Years Assisted Living in Riverside, Washington.

Mary was born August 12, 1925 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Howard and Helen McCarthy, the oldest of seven children and survived by her brother Patrick McCarthy and two sisters Julie McCarthy and Joan Busto. She is preceded by three brothers, Howard, Tom and Bob McCarthy. Mary grew up and attended school in Denver, graduating in 1943. She accepted a position with Continental Aircraft at the age of 17, where she worked for two years, as one of the small team of wiring specialist assembling B17, B29 and P51 aircraft.

While working at Continental Mary met and James C. Kernan, Jr. and relocated to the Okanogan Valley where they had five children. They are Michael (Kathleen) Kernan of Woodinville, Wash., Kathy Kernan of Auburn, Wash., Janet (John) Leslie of Oroville and David Kernan, residing in Newport Beach, Calif.; step children Pat (Chuck) Hayes of Spokane and Rick (Tutti) Kernan of Woodinville, Wash. Her son Patrick preceded her in death while living in Washington, D.C.

Mary was married to John Moran, who preceded her and enjoyed a close relationship with her step children Cathy Moran, John Moran and Patty Moran.

Mary enjoyed living on Lake Osoyoos for the last 70 years and her hobbies included painting, golf and playing Bridge with close friends. Mary had been a business owner, was active in the community, and a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mary had seven grandchildren; her daughter Kathy’s children: Shannon and Tim; her son Michael’s children: Brian and Molly; her son David’s children: Daniel, Matthew and Madison; two great-grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; Pat’s children: Sharon, Sandi, Stacie and John; Rick’s children: Denise, Julie, Dana and many step great-grandchildren.

Mary was proud of her Irish Catholic roots and shared her sense of humor and constant good cheer. Mary will be missed by her friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Oroville on Friday June 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Father Luta officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.