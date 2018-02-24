Mary Lee Minyard was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma September 1, 1933 to parents Roy and Elsie Hill.

Mary was raised and spent much of her youth in Ardmore and El Paso, Texas where she met and married her husband of 60 years, John L. Minyard. Mary and John moved to Oroville, Wash. in 1959 where she spent the remainder of her life. Mary was an integral part of Oroville, befriending most residents over the years. In her youth Mary loved camping and traveling with her family and later on spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. She was always up for a good round of Bingo.

Mary journeyed home peacefully on the evening of February 10, 2018. Mary was a loving Mother and devout Christian having been baptized in Ardmore at a young age.

Mary leaves behind her husband, John; three children and one stepchild; Kathy Noel (son-in-law Rod) of Oroville; John Jr. (daughter-in-law Shelly) of Yakima, Wash., Linda Pellegrini (son-in-law Bob) also of Oroville, and Maris Minyard of Downey, Calif. Mary was a loving grandmother and great grandmother who leaves behind six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; April and Eddie Ashworth of Brewster, Wash. (parents of Clay, Conner, and Camryn), Molly and Ross Hendrick of Ephrata, Wash. (parents of Kyle, Travis and Brady), Sarah and Johnny Gordon of Oroville (parents of Barrett and Baylor), Merica and Cameron Bodine of Yakima, Wash. (parents of Iziac, Michelle, and Ashton), Ashley and John Friesz of Tri-Cities, Wash. (parents of Ryder and Beth) and Samantha Minyard of Seattle, Wash.

Mary was much loved by her family and will be missed dearly until reunited.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Bergh Chapel.