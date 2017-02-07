Margorie Muriel Jameson, 76 of Oroville, passed away on January 31, 2017. She was born to Norman and Catherine Retasket in Burken, B.C. outside of Mt. Currie in a tent at a logging camp.

Born early, her father could hold her in the palm of his hand. She is one of 13 children.

Marjorie married Maurice Harvey Jameson on March 25, 1961 in Coeur d’alene, Idaho. The couple spent their early years together following work around the Northwest and into Canada, settling in Oroville in 1964. They have four daughters.

She is predeceased by parents, Norman Sr. and Catherine (nee Bob) Retasket and siblings Steve, Wendy and infant siblings Mary, Joseph Perry and Garry.

She is survived by her husband, Maurice; daughters, Jacque (Garret), Denise (Paul), Pat, Catherine (Two Buck); siblings Norman Retasket, Alan (Rose) Retasket, Jack Retasket, Mark (Ruth) Retasket, Cathy (Chester) Cook, Josephine Perronteau, Mike (Cheryl) Retasket; sister-in-law Ada Retasket and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services were held at the Omak Longhouse with prayers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 with the funeral held the next day on Saturday, Feb. 4.