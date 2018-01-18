Margaret Straga of Oroville, Washington passed away December 3, 2017 at the age of 99. She was born April 23, 1918 in Raton, New Mexico.

Her parents and two older sisters moved to Yugoslavia to be near family. When Margaret was nine-years-old the family migrated to Alberta, Canada where she attended school with her siblings. Later on she met the love of her life, Louis Straga, and they were married on Feb. 2, 1935. Their travels took them to Penticton, British Columbia where they resided for many years. Their adventures also took them to San Diego, Calif., Moses Lake, Wash. and then to Oroville. In January 2015, Margaret moved to Brookdale Senior Living in Moses Lake to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Eagles, the Oroville Senior Citizens and Tops Club.

Margaret is survived by daughter, Jimmie Roth and spouse Harry; son, John Straga and spouse Janet Ellen; sister, Anne Stappler of Osoyoos, BC; nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great great grandson and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis, three sisters and one brother.

Services will be held at a later date in Moses Lake, Wash.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.