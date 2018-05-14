Mardon E. “Marty” Newman, 81 of East Wenatchee, Washington, passed away on Sunday April 29, 2017 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Marty was born on July 22, 1936 in Seattle, Washington to parents Donald P. and Margaret Newman.

He attended school and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy for two years. On June 28, 1963, he married Janice Newman in Seattle and in 1970, they made career moves and relocated to East Wenatchee.

He retired in 2001 from Purple Cross Insurance Co. and they moved to Oroville, Wash. in 2005 and lived on Lake Osoyoos where Marty could go bass fishing every morning, hunt and play golf in the afternoons. In 2012, they returned to East Wenatchee to be near health care services, where he resided until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Jan of East Wenatchee; son, Geoffrey (wife Doreen) and granddaughters Shelby Newman and Kady Newman, all of Lynnwood, Wash.

There will be a private memorial at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

