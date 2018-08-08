Madge Lorraine Haney, age 100 of Oroville, passed away August 1, 2018 peacefully in her home in Oroville, Washington. She was born February 18, 1918 in Opstead, Minnesota to parents Frank and Beatrice Patterson.

In 1922 she moved to Oroville with her family and in 1938 she married Dick Ellis and they had three children, Darlene, Jackie and Gary. Dick preceded her in death in 1948.

She married Harry Haney in 1955 and they blended their families, adding Harry and Carole. Harry passed away in 2011.

Madge worked for Valley Evaporating Company for many years and then became a caregiver.

She enjoyed being a member of the Lutheran Church, where she had many dear friends.

She touched many lives with her kind heart and tender soul and she will be dearly missed by all.

In her later years she enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with her beloved cat, Muffy.

Madge is survived by her children, Darlene Shamberger (Charlie) of Spokane Valley, Wash., Jackie Lynch of Oroville, Harry Haney (Linda) of Gig Harbor, Wash. and Carole Santistevan (Ruben) of Nampa, Idaho; siblings, Wanda Haney of Ray, Minn., Madree Barrnett of Wenatchee, Wash. and Marlene Patterson of Wenatchee; 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 33 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, four brothers, one son, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 8 at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Oroville with Deacon Dave Wildermuth, officiating. Interment to follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church after the services.

Memorials can be sent to the Lutheran Church.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.