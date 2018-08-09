Jesus called Lucy Elaine Beeman from her earthly home, Saturday morning, July 28, 2018 to her eternal home following an extended battle with cancer, with her faithful husband Jerry of 49 years by her bedside. Elaine was born May 11, 1937 in Tonasket, Washington to Russel and Bunny (Hill) Hawkins.

She was raised on the family dairy farm and apple orchard near Whitestone Lake. Her early childhood education began at the Whitestone School where she was allowed to skip the second grade because of her ability to learn quickly. She attended Tonasket Junior High and High School graduating in 1954. Upon finishing high school, she attended business school in Spokane, Wash.

In Spokane a daughter and son were born and the family soon moved to Lacy, Wash. then to Germany and back to the state of Georgia before she returned to her hometown of Tonasket.

On August 29, 1969 Elaine married Jerry Beeman and a son joined the family in 1972.

Elaine worked at St. Martin’s Rest Home, Dr. R. V. Kinzie Medical Office and finished her career in 2002 as manager of North Valley Family Medicine.

Elaine loved music and sports (a dedicated Mariners fan). She loved attending a game each year with her family and looked forward to the vacations she and Jerry enjoyed annually with her sister and brother-in-law.

Together her and Jerry gave very freely of their time and energy to their church, Hope Lutheran and Tonasket Senior Center and anyone else that needed a helping hand.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; a baby son, John Stout; a grandson, Travis Rairdan; brother, Jim Hawkins and son-in-law, Bill Rairdan.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her daughter, Connie Rairdan of Tonasket; son, Steven (Chi) Stout of Sioux City, Iowa; son, Jerod Beeman of Spokane; grandchildren, Derek Rairdan, Adam Rairdan, Kellie (Bryon) Bender, Jamie Larson, Alicia Beeman and Aaron Beeman; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathy (Steve) Sturtz of Chelan, Wash.; brother, John (Suzette) Hawkins and sister-in-law, Joelle Hawkins all of Tonasket.

A viewing will be held at the Bergh Chapel in Oroville, Wash. on Friday August 10, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Hope Lutheran Church in Tonasket with Brian Bowes officiating. Interment to follow at the Loomis Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Tonasket Senior Center, or charity of your choice.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.