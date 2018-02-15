Louis R. Downs, 84, of Oroville, Washington, died on February 5, 2018. Louis “Bob” was born in Quincy, Illinois on June 2, 1933 to Byron Edward and Stella Rose Downs.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy from January 1951 to December 1973. He retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, E-8. After his military service Bob was an electrician by trade and an avid sportsman and outdoorsman.

He was a very independent man, a loving husband and proud father. His life provides all those that knew him fond memories of his quick witted sense of humor and grand smile.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Shizuko; his daughter, Susan Ann; his grandson, Anthony; his granddaughter, Lori; his parents and sisters, Norma and Betty.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ginger; his sons, Robert, Richard, Thomas, Jan, Tony, Ponchion and Charlie and two daughters, June and Delores. Bob is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

At his request there will not be a memorial service. Burial will be at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, California.