Loretta Agnes Hurley

Loretta Agnes (St. Thomas) Hurley, 84, born February 12, 1933, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 14, 2017. She was predeceased by her husband Tom of 62 years in 2016.

Loretta was the youngest of six children born to her parents Oscar O. St. Thomas and Loretto A. (Cosgrove) St. Thomas. She was predeceased by all her siblings.

She leaves behind her eight children; Eileen Cariglia and husband John of Worcester, Mass., Frank Hurley and wife Carleen of Talala, Okla., Cathy Naths and husband Henri of Calgary, Alta., Trisha Bass and husband Jim of Kennewick, Wash., Mike Hurley and wife Amy of Worcester, Mass., Mary Munroe and husband Ron Frasch of British Columbia, Canada, Cecilia Ohman and husband Doug of Wenatchee, Wash., Tom Hurley and Kellie of Worcester, Mass.; 15 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, close friends and her little dog “Shorty.”

Loretta was born in Worcester, Mass. She attended St. Peter’s High School. At a young age she was an accomplished pianist and won several awards for her talent. Loretta married in 1953, became a homemaker, raised her children and despite that full time job she completed a bachelor’s degree at Becker College graduating Summa Cum Laude.

In 1978 Loretta began working at a law firm as a legal assistant and office manager. Loretta was a champion 10-pin candlepin bowler and played several positions on the law firm’s softball team. She was very athletic and was also an avid swimmer.

Upon retirement in 1990 she and her husband Tom made their new home in Oroville, Wash. to be closer to their grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a voracious reader until the very last and volunteered as a librarian at the Oroville Library. Loretta was a fun-loving individual who enjoyed the company of her many friends and was often the life of the party, employing her “St. Thomas” wit to draw people in. She was also fond of sewing, knitting, baking and was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Oroville.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at a future date in Oroville, Wash.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Private arrangements provided by Bergh Funeral Service in Oroville.