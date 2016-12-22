Loren ‘Bud’ Hilstad

Loren “Bud” Ellis Hilstad, 74, husband of Phyllis Erben Hilstad of Molson, Washington, departed out of this life on December 12, 2016 at North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, Washington. Born February 28, 1942 in Bremerton, Washington, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Alice Henning Hilstad.

From 1962 to 1972, Bud worked for Seattle Foundry as a journeyman; he completed four years of apprenticeship training obtaining a degree for molding core making in Assoc. Foundry Trades. In 1972, Bud and family moved to the Molson Junction. For several years he was self-employed doing farm and mechanic work for local people. From 1974 to 1986 Bud worked for Johnny Nulton operating a trencher and backhoe installing irrigation. In 1991, he went back to work for himself operating his backhoe and being a mechanic.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis of 54 years; daughter-in-law Renee; son David (Silvie) of Molson; daughter Kristina (Bob) Clemens of Panama City; grandchildren Brandon (Melanie) Jake, Valerie, Sandra, Kylie, Maddy, Maxx, Myles, Abi and Knox; sister Ellen DeCoteah and brother Ron Forde. He was preceded in death by his first born son Ted and his brothers Hollon, Roby, Nate, Don and Doug.

Bud was a unique and special man who was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. He was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Bud loved anything with wheels; motorcycles, cars, trucks and tractors. It was all about the thrill of the ride, the thrill of the trade. He truly had a hot rod heart.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in charge of Arrangements.