Lisa Anne Jones, 30, died Thursday, June 22, 2017 from complications of diabetes. Lisa was born to Frank and Peggy Jones on April 23, 1987.

She joined brothers Brian and Andrew to complete the family. She attended schools in Clarkston, Wash. graduating in 2006.

Lisa had a sweet soul and a loving generous spirit. She never met a stranger (much to her parents’ chagrin) and never forgot a face. She was always ready with a big hug.

Lisa is survived by her parents, her brothers Brian (Allison) of Lynnwood, Wash. and Andrew of Clarkston, her Grandparents Ted and Reba Jones of Okanogan, Wash. and grandpa John Meyer of Post Falls, Idaho and her very special nephews Jameson, Colin and Nolan of Lynnwood, Wash.

Those going before her and waiting for her hugs are her grandparents Grant Rainsberry and Lorraine Rainsberry Meyer, her great grandparents and her uncle Nick Rainsberry.

Graveside services will be held in Oroville, Washington on July 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. Psalm 139: 13-16.