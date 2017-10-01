Lillian Elnora Beeman (Utigard) Gavin

Nora Passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at her home in Tonasket, Washington. She was born on

April 4, 1933 in Wauconda, Washington to parents Guy and Ellen (Sigrist) Beeman.

When she was young she moved with her family to Omak, Wash. near Riverside. She started school in Riverside, after two years she moved to Omak and they lived where the Golf Club is now. She finished school in Omak and then went on to Kinman Business school in Spokane. She came back to Omak and worked at Seattle First Bank until she was married.

She Married Ralph Utigard and they had three children, Michael Paul, Fredrick Charles, and Katherine Elnora. Ralph was in the military and they traveled to many countries while in the service, living around the world in Germany and Italy and many of the states in the U.S. Her husband, Ralph, preceded her in death in 1969.

Nora was married to Jack Gavin in 1972, bringing three step children to this marriage, Jack, Jim and Joe Gavin. Nora worked with Jack in the gas station and bulk plant, she also kept the books for the love of her life! Jack preceded Nora in death Oct. 12, 2013.

Nora helped in the Tonasket Food Bank. She was also an avid quilt maker, giving away quilts at the food bank and to family and friends. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great gram, sister and aunt. She will be so missed!

Nora is survived by two children, Michael Paul Utigard, Kathy (Mark) Maden; three stepchildren, Jack (Kim) Gavin , Jim (Linda) Gavin and Joe (Bonna) Gavin, one brother, John (Lois) Beeman; one sister, Mary (Travis) Lain and many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by one son, Fred.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.