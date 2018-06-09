Larry Stell, 66, of Tonasket, Washington, died May 21, 2018. Larry was born on August 20, 1951 to parents Gerald and Oleta Stell in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Larry lived in Tonasket for 44 years. He loved making wooden furniture, floating the river and spending time with loved ones. He had bright blue, kind eyes and a huge smile. He had a hero archetype and would help everyone. He built his own home out of timbers off his land. He was a creative, artistic and wonderful man who loved music and nature. He was loved by all. Larry was a member of the Tonasket Eagles.

He is survived by his daughter Heidi Ray and grandchildren Max and Mars Ray.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Oleta Faye; sister, Rhetta Walker; brother, Jerry Stell and father, Gerald Stell.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at the Tonasket Eagles Saturday June 30, at 12 noon.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.