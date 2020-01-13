Larry Johnson, formally of Bellingham, Washington, lost his battle with cancer on December 25, 2019 in Omak, Washington at the age of 79. He was born on February 23, 1940 to Russell and Margaret Johnson who lived on the Smith Road.

Larry broke and shod many horses in Whatcom County and rode race horses in Waterville, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his father, C. Russell Johnson; his mother, Margaret (Bell) Johnson and Richard Johnson, a brother.

He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Johnson; three brothers, Earl and Elizabeth (Scott) Johnson, Charles and Susan (Shellhorn) Johnson, Allen (Babe) Johnson and his sister, Lorele (Johnson) Stark. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, Washington on January 10, 2020 at 1 p.m.