Lance T. Raschka, 67, of Oroville, died November 11, 2017. He was born in 1950 in Oakland, California to parents Leonard and Gloria Raschka.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and auto body man for 40 plus years. His livelihood was cars and he loved custom paint and had lots of knowledge about cars and life.

Lance had many friends that will miss him. He lived his life to the fullest, even with diabetes which inevitably led to his death.

Lance flew a Fly Baby airplane with his father clear across the United States. He loved to ride his Harley motorcycle, drive sports cars and be with his family.

He is survived by his ex-wife Rose Markey, of Oroville; children, Jodi Lynn Raschka, Oroville; Joseph Whyatt Raschka,Oroville; siblings, Gerald (Rosie) Raschka, David (Julia) Raschka, Debra (Reggie) Zwald; grandchildren, Kansas and Utah Cumiskey and Emma Swenson and numerous nieces and nephews, He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; sister, Terry; son Lance Jr. and nephews John Allen and Cody Grondlund.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Valley Christian Fellowship with Pastor Randy McAllister officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.