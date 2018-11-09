La Berta Ruth Henry was born on February 4,1948 and passed away on October 25, 2018.

She went to Oroville schools and graduated in 1966. La Berta worked at the warehouse in Oroville and was a bartender and waitress.

La Berta then moved to the coast and worked for Scott paper in Everett. She later returned and started painting windows for any holiday.

La Berta is survived by her significant other, Rick Silax; her daughter, Sheri (Arizona); grandkids, Naomi (Everett), Dabnee (Arizona) and Josh (Arizona) and six great-grandkids; three sisters, four brothers, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Patricia, husband Bill, mother, Irene, father, Angus, two sisters, Agnes and Mildred, and two brothers, Stanley and Linsey.

The funeral for La Berta will be at the Tonasket Cemetery on November 10 at 10 a.m., followed by dinner at the Oroville Eagles.