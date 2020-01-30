Kenneth Wayne Combs, 77, residing in Tonasket, Washington, passed away January 13, 2020 at around 9:30 p.m. Born February 26, 1942 in Orofino, Idaho to parents Willie Gulledge Combs and Elijah Combs.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Faye Lorz and his brother, Elijah Combs, Jr.

He received a football scholarship and went to Grays Harbor Community College for a year before coming home to help his father and mother in the orchards. He later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to end up playing basketball and football for them throughout the states and later going to Asia for the remainder of his time. He did heavy construction and would say his blood and tears were in many Dams, roadways and water systems throughout the U.S.

Kenneth (Wayne), was a beloved husband to spouse, Alice; loving father to four daughters, Kellie, Faith, Tracie and Catrina; attentive grandpa to Sammantha, Dominic, Morgan, Chase, Anna Rose, Branson, Wyatt and Sebastian; brother to Annabelle, Sharon, Shirley, Doc and uncle to many loved nieces and nephews.

He loved his family — his wife, his children, his grandchildren and all those people connected by blood or love.

He was proud of how and where he grew up. He said he had fruit trees in his soul. It was no surprise when he went back to Tonasket to retire.

He loved camping, fishing and just being outside. He was a hardworking man that gave his children and grandchildren an incredible example of work ethic, humbleness and love. He would always have a quick chuckle and laugh-a tease and a twinkle in his eye. He gave the best hugs. He was so proud of his grandchildren and wasn’t afraid to tell anyone about them. He prayed every day and did his devotional over breakfast.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you make a donation to your favorite charity of choice in his name.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.