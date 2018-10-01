Kale Arron Holbert, age 5, of Tonasket, Washington died on September 23, 2018 from a tragic accident. He was born January 25, 2013 in Tonasket to Alyssa Holbert.

He was a student at Tonasket Elementary School. He took after his Grandpa Arron in his love for fishing. He was obsessed with dinosaurs and had great T-Rex abilities.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa Arron Holbert. He is survived by his mother, Alyssa Holbert of Tonasket; brother, Sylas Holbert (two-years-old); grandmother, Elsie Holbert of Moses Lake, Wash.; aunt, Danielle (Rogelio) Montoya of Moses Lake, Wash.; Daryan Holbert of Kent, Wash.; close auntie, Shoen and Papa Erik Espinoza of Tonasket; great-grandma, Ginny Holbert of Tonasket and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kale put a special imprint on every person’s heart that met him. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

A Celebration of Kale’s life was held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Bonaparte Lake, Forest Service side, picnic area.