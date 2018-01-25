Junior Hugh Burton, 92, of Tonasket, Washington, passed away suddenly Sunday morning on January 21, 2018 at North Valley Extended Care. Junior was born October 11, 1925 in Sedelia, Missouri, the son of Ulysses Burton and Dora Smith. He was the youngest of ten children.

On Jan. 3, 1944 he enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged on Feb. 18, 1946. On Sept. 10, 1948 he married Clara Isabel Cline. They lived in Missouri where they owned and operated different businesses and a farm until 1965, when they moved to Tonasket where they bought an apple orchard. He also worked at Chief Tonasket Growers apple warehouse.

After he retired he enjoyed doing woodworking. He made numerous pieces of furniture that his kids and grandkids will enjoy for many years.

He is survived by his children, Kathy (Tom) Rothrock of Newman Lake; Linda (Steve) Lorz of Tonasket; Dwight (Peggy) Burton of Tonasket; grandchildren, Teresa, Chad, Kim, Lance, Stephanie, Duane, David and 17 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, seven brothers, two sisters and a grandson.

Funeral services will be held on January 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Bergh Chapel in Oroville with Military Graveside services to follow at the Tonasket Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to North Valley Extended Care Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.