Our dear mother, Joyce Bernice Grinnell, passed away at the age of 98 in Port Orchard, Washington on November 10, 2019 of natural causes. She led a most elegant life; one of satisfaction and joy in many things.

Born April 7, 1921 to Selah and Bernard Wilkinson, she was raised in Port Orchard and was the oldest of her siblings; Donna Fae (Peterson) and Hazel Naomi (Wilkins). She and her sisters were later adopted by their stepfather, Howard Lammers.

Music defined her life. As a child, she faithfully studied piano with a goal to become a concert pianist, but she also took dance lessons and joined a small band playing for many events throughout her high school years.

Joyce was an executive secretary. She worked in Bremerton, Washington, where she met the love of her life, Williams Burton Grinnell. They shared a love of dancing that enhanced their courtship and were married in Port Orchard in June of 1941.

When Bill returned from the war, they began their life together as apple orchardists in Tonasket, Washington. Joyce shared her love of music with four daughters. Evenings were spent around the piano playing, singing or just listening to her play so many wonderful classical pieces that she loved so much. It was a fairytale life on the ranch alongside the Okanogan River.

Her soulmate passed away in 1977 and she then spent the remainder of her life either with her children or traveling to many wonderful places around the world.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters. Surviving are her daughters, Marilyn (Ron) Minge in Wallkill, New York, Willa (Lanny) Bedient in Tonasket, Washington, Deborah (John) Clark in Southworth, Washington and Leslie (Michael Summerill) in Manchester, Washington. The nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all love her still.

We will miss you, Mother, but we know you are now reunited with your dear husband, parents and sisters. You are in God’s hands now, free from pain. You will reside in our hearts evermore.

A graveside service is planned for early summer 2020.