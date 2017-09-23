Joy Ehlers died on September 6, 2017 in Tonasket, Washington. She was born May 22, 1933 in Halsey, Nebraska to parents John and Joanna Mast.

Her father died when she was one-year-old so the large family moved to Oroville, Wash. where she was raised by Jim and Marie Thompson. Joy married the love of her life, George Ehlers, on March 19, 1951 and raised two sons, Jim and Chris. Together they owned and ran the North Country Hardware Store and later the Western Auto Store in Oroville for many years.

Joy loved to make homemade wine out of anything that grew. Many of Joy’s friends left her home a little tipsy after sampling her wines. She was always hunting wild mushrooms, even knowing her friends would not sample them as much as her wine. She loved animals having raised Great Danes, pugs, monkeys and even had a pet skunk.

Joy is survived by one son, Jim of Puyallup, Wash.; grandson, Jade of California; sisters Myrna Hoptowit of Oroville, Georgia of Kelso; brothers Amsey and Bobbie of Kelso; very special friend and caretaker Tammy Stevens of Tonasket; nieces Julie Jorgenson of Canada and Kate of The Dalles, Ore.; nephew Jerry Keeney of Okanogan and numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; son, Chris; brothers, Jimmy Dale, John, Ike, Lee, Roy and George and sisters Sarah, Junie Vina, Rula and Alda.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 2 p.m.. at Bergh Chapel in Oroville with the Rev. Marilyn Wilder, officiating. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.