Josephine F. Richter-Gladden, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2018 in her home in Tonasket. She was born on November 9, 1925 in Keremeos, B.C. to parents Hans Richter and Sarah Marsel.

As the weather permitted she crossed the river to attend school at the Chopaka School. At the age of 91 she and one other classmate had a reunion at the old school house remembering days past. As a young women Josephine broke horses and rode in a rodeo as a bareback rider.

Josephine was married three times, first to Dan Newton, then Bert Stalder and finely to W.E. Gladden. Josephine’s work history included being a hunting and packing guide with her dad in the north part of Chopaka, the Snowy Mountain Keremos and Cawston areas. She was a fabulous cook, she loved doing BIG dinners for friends and family. She also worked for ranches and hay crews providing meals. The biggest part of her working career was in the apple industry, packing, thinning and picking. She packed apples for Regal Fruit for 40 years.

Josie enjoyed fishing and hunting. The last deer she shot was on her 90th birthday. Telling hunting stories was a part of almost any conversation with her. She would make trips into the hills to pick herbs and made sure if you had a cold you drank your yarrow.

Attending and watching rodeos was a favorite pastime, she kept track of many of the rodeo rider’s scores. She enjoyed watching old westerns on TV. Josie was an avid fan of the Seahawks. Her grandchildren identified her as the “best damn Grandma in the world.”

Josephine was a member of the Tonasket Fraternal Order of the Eagles, also an Okanagan Indian Member of the Colville Confederated Tribes.

Josephine is survived by her sons, John (Ellie) Newton of Nighthawk and Monte Stalder of Omak; daughter, Birdy (Rocky) Nelson of Tonasket; one brother, Bill (Jean) Richter of Omak; grandchildren, Sarah (Scott) Nelson, Kasey Nelson and Samuel Nelson all of Tonasket, Mike Newton of Billings, Mont., Jesse (Erin) Newton of Prince Rupert, BC and Jarret (Tristien) Edwards; great-Grandchildren, Katelyn, Kimberly and Blake Nelson, Allie, Braden and Brody Stalder, Xavier Newton and H.M. and Laini Edwards. Also, many nieces and nephews, three sisters-in-law and other relatives.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Sarah Richter; five sisters, May Cerns, Mable Smith, Evelyn Cutchie, June Harlan and Shirley Anderson; four brothers, John (Honey) Richter, Eddy Richter, Frank James (Swede) Richter and Kenny Richter. Also, two half sisters, Marie and Ester.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Josephine’s life on September 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Tonasket Eagles, a luncheon to follow. Memorials may be made to Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club, the Tonasket North Valley Hospital or the charity of your choice.

John Newton will officiate. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.