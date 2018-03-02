John Herbert Bingner, 92, of Oroville, Washington, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 in Spokane, Washington. He was born January 9, 1926 in Ojibwa, Wisconsin to John and Grace Bingner (Lucas).

He was raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He later married Alma V. Gyland in 1995, and they lived together in Oroville.

John served his country in the Marine Corps during WWII aboard the USS Indianapolis and at other fronts in the Pacific theater. After the war, he was a long-haul truck driver, mechanic, and minister as well as various other occupations. John enjoyed tinkering with many things and was always ready for a debate, particularly religious or dietary. John was passionate about his faith and volunteered in many locations including serving as a missionary in Belize, Mexico and Guatemala. He and his ready wit will be missed by his many family members and friends.

John is survived by his wife, Alma; two sons, Darryl and Samuel and his wife, Lilly; two daughters, Michele Grisamer,and Grace Singleton and her husband Robert; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by a son, John; his parents; four brothers, Herman, George, Lawrence and William and five sisters, Saydia Ernster, Dorothea Hawkey, Laura Lodes, Alice Ferguson and Grace Mary Bingner.

A celebration of life and internment will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John’s memory to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) or a charity of your choice.