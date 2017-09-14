John E. Feddersen, age 73 of Havillah, Washington, died on September 8, 2017 at Regency of Omak. He was born November 27, 1943 in Tonasket, Washington to parents Paul and Agnes Feddersen.

John grew up in Havillah attending school there through the sixth grade. He then attended school in Tonasket, graduating from Tonasket High School in 1962. In 1963 he entered the U.S. Army serving for two years. Following an honorable discharge he moved back to Havillah where he ranched and worked in the logging business. John then worked for a number of years on the Harder Ranch near Ritzville, Wash. before moving back to Havillah where he worked for Havillah Logging. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

John is survived by one brother, Mark Feddersen of Havillah; three sisters, Judy (Darrel) Bunch of Havillah, Anita (Ron) Fletcher of Wenatchee and Margaret (Dick) Olson of St. Regis, Mont.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Julia Fitzthum and Mary Morris.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Havillah with Pastor Brian Bowes officiating. Interment will follow at the Havillah Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Camp Ortoha or a charity of choice.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.