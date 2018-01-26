John D. “Jack” Lorz, age 87, passed away on January 15, 2018, at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington. Jack was born on January 30, 1930, in Tonasket to parents Cornelius William and Annie Jean (Laurie) Lorz. He was the ninth of ten children born to that union.

Jack grew up in Tonasket, graduating from high school in 1948. He spent his early years on their small orchard north of town and enjoyed the farm life and the outdoors hunting, fishing and camping.

On Nov. 4, 1948, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was among the first to enlist in the Air Force that had been the U.S. Army Air Corps and that had just become a separate branch of the military. He was trained as a radio operator and assigned to the Air Force security center and served in that specialty until his discharge. On Aug. 23, 1952, Jack married Carol (Koontz) Smith at the Brooks Air Force Base Chapel in San Antonio, Texas and on Sept. 4, 1952 he was honorably discharged from the Air Force. Jack returned, with his new wife and her three-year-old son, Jeff, to Tonasket. Jack and Carol had three more children: Lissa, Matt and Cindy. They lived and raised their family there until Carol passed away on May 28, 1976.

Another chapter of family life began on Aug. 13, 1977, when Jack married Eleanor (McKinney) Carlquist of Oroville, Wash. Jack also gained a second bonus family with Eleanor’s four children: Mike, Marcy, Rick and Jeff Carlquist. Eleanor and her family moved to Tonasket where they lived on the Lorz family orchard until their retirement in 2005. At that time, they moved to Ellisforde, where they purchased their present home. Jack and Eleanor celebrated 40 years of marriage in August 2017.

Jack served on many boards of directors, including the Tonasket School Board, Chief Tonasket Growers and Tonasket United Growers. He was a member of the Tonasket Gun Club in his younger years and was also the chairman of the Tonasket Housing Association.

Jack not only loved his family, but also the community in which he lived and worshiped. He showed this often as he volunteered his time to help build a brighter future for the generations to come. Jack’s latest project and purpose was the Tonasket Community Swimming Pool. He felt so satisfied to see its completion.

One of Jack’s favorite quotes was, “Hard work is its own reward.” That proved to be true with him! Hard work was a fact of his life –- subsistence and satisfaction the reward!

Jack looked forward to the family reunions each summer and spending time with everyone.

Jack is survived by his wife, Eleanor; children, Jeff (Pam) Lorz; Lissa Watkins (Max); Matt (Bobby) Lorz; Cindy Carr (John); Mike Carlquist (Lisa); Marcy (Jeff) Chicks; Jeff Carlquist; He also leaves 15 grandchildren, Aimee, Adam, Ben, Jenny, Sarah, Kim, Josh, Jesse, Tiffany, Kori, Jami, Courtney, Chad, Terrann and Kaci and 18 great-grandchildren. Also, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carol; sisters, Margaret, Helen and Eleanor and brothers, Fred, Bob, Lester, Norbert, Kenneth and Jerry and son, Rick Carlquist.

Funeral services celebrating the wonderful life of Jack Lorz were held on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at the Oroville United Methodist Church.

Bergh Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.