Jim “Jimmie” A. Wright, 83, a former resident of the Yacolt, Washington, late of Manning, Oregon, died Friday morning, December 9, 2016. He was born April 15, 1933 in Brewster, Washington, the son of the late George Lewis Wright and Agnes Anna (Knowlton) Wright.

He was raised in Malott, Wash. and received his education in Okanogan, Wash., having been a graduate of Okanogan High School Class of 1951. He was a Veteran of the Korean conflict, having joined the United States AirForce in 1953. Jim served his country until he received his honorable discharge in August, 1956.

Jim was united in marriage to Elizabeth Lathrop on December 25, 1952 in Malott. Following their marriage they resided in the communities of Malott; Amarillo, Texas; Spokane, Wash.; Carlton, Wash. and Crescent City, Calif., until 1964 when they moved to Portland, Ore., finally settling in Troutdale, Ore. in the summer of 1965. They divorced after 28 years of marriage.

On August 4, 1981, he was united in marriage to Iris Kikendahl. Following their marriage they made their home in the community of Boring, Ore.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Iris on June 23, 1992 , after celebrating just under 11 years of marriage together.

Jim reunited with Elizabeth and spent 11 years together until she died in November of 2010.

Jim worked as a truck driver for most of his adult life. He drove a log truck for a short time before switching over to long haul. He worked for Pacific Intermountain Express (PIE), Los Angeles Seattle Motor Express (Lasme), Time DC then retired after driving nine years for Payless Drug stores.

Jim was a member of the Lions Club in Troutdale for many years and also enjoyed being a long time Ham radio operator.

Jim was also a snowbird. He loved going to Quartzsite, Ariz. to escape the cold weather which he did for 20 + years.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes Wright; his sister, Donna Bayne and two nephews, Doug Lewis and Kevin Underwood.

Survivors include his five children and their spouses, Steve and Patty Wright, of Seaside, Ore.; Gary Wright and Tammy Rose-Wright, of Manning, Ore.; Lisa Huffman, of Tygh Valley, Ore.; Shari Murray, of Bay City, Ore. and Marc and Michelle Wright, of South Jordan, Utah; his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Geraldine and Tom Reynolds, of Kennewick, Wash. and Shirley and Ken Lewis, of East Wenatchee, Wash.

Also surviving are his 15 grandchildren, Brett Huffman, of The Dalles, Ore.; Jason Wright, of Warren, Ore.; Jessica Wright, of Portland, Ore.; Jamie Dibartolo, of Sandy, Oregon; Crystina Cluster, of Portland, Oregon; Virgil Newberry, of Sandy, Oregon; Eric Wright, of Tigard, Oregon; Steven Newberry, of Sandy, Ore.; Nathan Wright, of Astoria, Ore.; Ashley Turner, of Gresham, Ore.; Holly Poe, of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas; Candy Wright, of Seaside, Ore.; Johna Simkins, of South Jordan, Utah; Michael Murray, of Gresham, Ore. and Brandon Wright, of South Jordan, Utah and his nieces and nephews, Rod Bayne, Susan Bayne, Chris Bayne, Rick Bayne, Lori Lewis, Kathy Hilton and Brad Underwood.

The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Disabled American Veterans in his memory.

