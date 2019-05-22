Jesse Edward Harrelson, 55 of Oroville, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019 in Minot, North Dakota. Jesse was born on May 15, 1963 in Sun Valley, California to parents, Thomas and Clara Harrelson.

They moved back to Robbins, North Carolina in 1965. As an adult, Jesse moved to Hollywood, Florida for ten years. While living there he experienced Hurricane Andrew and subsequently moved to Washington State where he lived for the remainder of his life. He was a truck driver by trade; drove long haul and hauled logs. He worked for a time at Buckhorn Mt. Mine and was then employed by Basin Concrete of Williston, North Dakota where he was very dedicated to his job.

He was a devout member of the Oroville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, who loved the Lord and talked about Him constantly to anyone that would listen. Jesse was health focused and a vegan for many years. Jesse was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and also raising and training horses. He held a Ham radio operator license. He was passionate towards politics and was a strong, committed conservative who cared for the well-being of his country. His future dreams were to become a pilot and to purchase his own tractor-trailer.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Shelle Noel-Harrelson, of Oroville, Washington; step-sons, Jared Noel of Oroville and Christopher Noel (wife Kimberly) of Spokane, Washington; step-granddaughters, Kiersten and Kylee; daughters, Connie Beth McDermott (husband Jimmy) and granddaughters, Ayla and June; daughter, April Marie Culberson and granddaughters, Leslie and Zoey, all of Seven Lakes, NC; brothers, Thomas Harrelson and Fred Harrelson (wife Susie) both of Seagrove, NC; sisters, Mary Garner-Britt of Robbins, NC and Nancy Chapman (husband David) of Spencer, NC, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Clara Belle Harrelson.

Jesse, not only wanted to go home to his Heavenly Father, but also to his home as he knew it here on earth. He was laid to rest beside his mother, Clara Belle Harrelson, in North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held for Jesse at 10:30 am on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Oroville, Seventh Day Adventist church with Pastor Dan Cole officiating.