Jeanette Elaine Garner, of Oroville, Washington, passed away November 11th, 2017 in Wenatchee, Washington in the company of her husband and children. Jeanette was born December 30th, 1937 in Gary, South Dakota to Henry and Melva Denekamp.

She is survived by her husband, Dick; son, Dan; daughters, Debby (McCall), Dandy (Laughlin) and Sarah; son-in-law Steve Laughlin; sister, Jean (Haase); brothers, John and Jerry Denekamp; five grandchildren and many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother James Denekamp.

Jeanette married Dick in Augusta, Georgia in 1965. After living in the Seattle area for several years she moved with her family to Oroville in 1979 where she worked in and out of her home. She quickly made friends; you couldn’t have a better one!

She was a loving wife and mother, sometimes tough love. She was an amazingly artistic and talented lady. Many examples of her beautiful artwork remain as a reminder. She gave much of her work to family and friends as she received more satisfaction from the doing than the having.

She was also a “wanna be” carpenter and landscaper and wouldn’t hesitate to knock a wall out of the house. Few projects were too daunting.

She was a loving, tough, strong-willed, outspoken, witty woman. Those beautiful blue eyes and smile would light up a room. Her passing leaves a huge void in our lives. We miss you Mama.

The family would like to thank everyone for the many years of friendship and kindness. A special thank you to the medical staff at the Oroville Clinic, North Valley Hospital and Central Valley for their remarkable skill and compassion.

At Jeanette’s request no services will be held. There will be an informal celebration of her life for friends and family at a later appropriate date.

Bergh Funeral Service of Oroville in care of arrangements.