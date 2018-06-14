Janice Lynn Harris passed away peacefully at her home on May 10, 2018. Janice was surrounded by her family during her time of death after a long, hard battle with aplastic anemia.

Janice is survived by her husband of 28 years, Marc Phillips. She also leaves behind her two children, April and Matt (Lynzi) Wince, both of Tonasket. She has four grandchildren Andrew Nigg and Alyssa Wince (April) and John and Cricket Wince (Matt). Janice also loved Marc’s four daughters and many grandchildren as well.

Janice spent many years of her life living and working in the Tonasket community. She spent the last 18 years working at Grant’s Market and was a well-known name to many people. Janice and Marc also enjoyed spending time in Central America.

Janice was born in Akron, Ohio on May 22, 1954 to Jacob and Dorothy (Miller) Kindlesparker, both of whom precede her in death. Also preceding her in death is her sister Vian Jones. She is survived by her sister Saralyn (Carl) Mesaros of Ohio.

The sudden loss of Janice leaves a painful void in her family’s hearts. Janice had a kind and loving soul that is unmatched. Her family asks for all friends to join them for a memorial in Janice’s honor at the Tonasket Eagles at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018.