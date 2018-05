James Conley was a longtime resident of Tonasket, Washington. He passed away after a brief hospitalization on March 24,2018 in Spokane, Washington. He was born in Virginia on June 30, 1955 to Brig. General Samuel Glenn Conley (Army) and to Ruth Edwins Conley .

He was a kind and generous friend to all that knew him and was a faithful son to his mother.