Jack J. Nelson, 64, of Oroville, Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after a tough battle with NASH disease. He was born July 14, 1953 to Warren and Ardith Nelson in Tonasket, Washington.

He was raised and lived in Oroville his entire life. He graduated from Oroville High School in 1972. He married Theresa Harden in 1973. After they married, he worked in the orchard industry, a career and passion, he started at the young age of 13. He so enjoyed this line of work that it was his lifelong career until his passing. He also enjoyed haying but did not consider it work, only one of his hobbies.

He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved camping, boating, snowmobiling, and motorcycles. His favorite hobby was his horses. He enjoyed taking care of them just as much as riding them. Along with his many friends, they went on countless horseback riding adventures. He was very kind hearted. He had a soft spot for all animals and was known for bringing home strays that needed care.

He was a charter member of the Oroville Jaycees and a Kiwanis member. He also served as the Gold Digger board president for many years.

There was nothing more important to him than his family. He dedicated his life to making sure his family was happy and secure. Jack and Theresa had three children who made them very proud. Two who served their country in the United States Air Force; Joey Nelson and Katy Stinson and one who is a dedicated educator in the Oroville community; Andrea Baker.

Jack never felt the need to travel outside of Okanogan County. He believed he had everything he enjoyed in the beautiful valley in which he lived. He also knew Oroville was made up of the finest people in the country and they proved that with their outpouring of love and support during his illness. He was a loyal friend to many people. He was very grateful to his many friends and family who were there for him and his wife and children during such a difficult time.

Jack is survived by his wife of 44 years, Theresa; son, Joey (Bevin) Nelson; daughter, Katy (Matt) Stinson; daughter, Andrea (Adam) Baker; grandsons, Aidan and Jace Nelson and Samuel Stinson, all of Oroville. His brothers Mike (Donna) Nelson; Jerry (Jina) Nelson; Danny (Georgia) Nelson and Scott (Sara) Nelson; sister, Kathy Howe, all of Oroville. Numerous nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ardith Nelson.

Services are scheduled for 11 am, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the Free Methodist Church, 1516 Fir Street. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.