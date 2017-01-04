Helen J. (Hale) Mahugh, age 92, a long-time resident of the Northport and Colville communities passed away on January 1, 2017, after a short illness. She was born March 20, 1924, in Canora, Saskatchewan, Canada to parents Peter Hale and Florence Wilhelmina Orns Hale.

Helen moved to the United States with her family in the spring of 1946, settling in the Longview, WA area. She met her future husband at her cousin’s wedding in 1947, and married Maurice A. Mahugh a year later on June 13, 1948. They made their home in Oroville, WA where Maurice was partners with his father in the Shell Oil station and bulk plant and Helen committed herself to being an exemplary wife, mother and homemaker. They were blessed with three children: Beverly, Linda and Kevin. Helen spent countless hours running the children to school and community activities, planting an enormous garden to supplement their family needs, leading scout troops, and occasionally working outside the home. She was a member of the Ellivoro Rebekah Lodge and the Order of Eastern Star while living in Oroville.

In 1968, the family moved to Northport, Washington, where Helen quickly became involved in the community, school activities and charity work. She began quilting in the 1960’s along with the other sewing, knitting, crocheting and embroidery she had done for years. Her skills were self-taught, always striving to improve and learn new techniques; her handi-work was appreciated and praised by all who knew her.

Helen and Maurice moved to Colville in 1991 following his retirement. In Colville, Helen joined the Colville Piecemaker’s Quilt Guild and continued to dazzle members, friends, families and charities with her skill and generosity. She made and provided more baby blankets for the Mount Carmel nursery than anyone could ever track. She made and donated hundreds of pairs of hand-knit mittens to trees of sharing, schools, warming shelters, and various charity outlets. She gave unconditionally of her time and skills, always hoping to make life better, warmer, or happier for those less fortunate.

Helen and Maurice were married for 67 years prior to his passing in 2015.

Helen is survived by her sister Evelyn Charlston, Centralia, WA; brother Gerald Hale and his wife Juanita, Prosser, WA; daughters, Beverly Milner and her husband, Dave, Kirkland, WA, Linda Midkiff and her husband, Tom, Colville, WA; a son, Kevin Mahugh and his wife, Connie, Colville, WA; grandchildren, Shannon Milner, Kent, WA, Scott Milner, Everett, WA, Jason Midkiff and his wife, Jaclyn, Yakima, WA, Brian Midkiff and his wife, Robin, Pulaski, VA, Nick Mahugh and his wife, Bailey, Spokane, WA; great grandchildren, Lauren-Shey, Spencer and Morgan Midkiff, Jack & Wyatt Midkiff and Kanyon Mahugh; nieces and nephews Barbara Braun, Paul Charlston, Ron Hale, Joe Hale, Valerie Lagen and their families.

A memorial service for Helen Mahugh will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, WA. If you wish to honor Helen with a memorial contribution, please consider the Colville Piecemaker’s Quilt Guild in support of their charity programs or other charity of your choice.