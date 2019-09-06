Harold Richard ‘Rich’ Michels

Rich passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at his home in Conconully, Wash., at the age of 65. He was born May 9, 1954 in Tonasket, Washington to Don and Iris Burbery Michels and was the youngest of four children.

Rich graduated from Tonasket High School in 1973. He spent his life living and working in the Tonasket area. Rich was an avid hunter and fisherman and we will miss his advice on hunting and fishing, which he adored, along with the love for the outdoors, which he shared with his children and grandchildren. He also loved reading and cooking. He was a great cook and canned a lot of his own food.

One thing not many people knew is that Rich was one of the best heavy equipment operators in the valley and was sought after by many construction companies. He loved operating any type of equipment and inherited his abilities from his father. Rich will be dearly missed by his family and friends who loved his friendly personality and joy for life.

In 1975, Rich married Debbie Corey in Tonasket and they had two children, Jason and Trisha.

Rich is survived by his son, Jason (Nicole) Michels; daughter, Trisha Michels, all of Spokane, Washington and three grandsons, Preston Michels, of Spokane and Hunter and Jaxson Honn of Kennewick, Washington; brothers, Bob (Kathy) Michels and Ken (Deanna) Michels; sister, Linda (Terry) Catlin all of Tonasket; uncles, Gene (JoAnn) Michels, Chuck (Dicki) Burbery, Lloyd Burbery; aunt, Paula (Keith) Cain and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Mt. View Cemetery in Loomis, Washington, with a luncheon following at the Tonasket Eagles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tonasket Eagles Scholarship Fund or a charity of your choice.