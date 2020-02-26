Gertrude “Tootie” Robinson Meese, age 82 of Tonasket, Washington, passed peacefully on February 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 6, 1937 in Boy River, Minnesota to parents Brad and Mae (Kline) Robinson.

She was greeted by three older sisters, Evonne, Ardith “Sis”, and Ora Mae “Puddy.” At the age of six, the family moved to Oroville, Washington where she attended school.

In 1953 she married Lloyd Franklin Meese, making their home in Oroville. Their first daughter, Linda Lovetta, was born in Tonasket. A few years later they moved to Rogersville, Missouri where Lloyd was born and raised. There they welcomed five more daughters; Gloria, Marie, Charlotte Ann, Gale Diane, Anita Doris and Elizabeth Kay. Shortly after moving back to Washington, where to their delight and surprise, son Timothy Franklin, was born in Tonasket.

Tootie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She welcomed into her home numerous young people to live or visit; loving and encouraging them in many ways. Tootie was a long-time member of the Tonasket Assembly of God Church. There she was the superintendent of the Sunday School department, teaching classes, planning and decorating for many events. In later years, attending the Riverside Lighthouse Assembly of God Church. Tootie worked 30 years at the Tonasket Senior Citizens Center. She was an amazing cook; well known for her delicious banana bread and for one family Thanksgiving she baked 27 pies! Tootie enjoyed so many activities, including gardening (her yard looked like a park), hosting numerous family holidays, crafting and was an avid reader. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Tootie is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda and David Bensing, Charlotte and Bruce Martin, Gale and Ron Day, Anita and Vern Weaver, Timothy and Charlotte Meese; grandchildren, Angie (Dan) Christensen, Shawn (Maricela) Bensing, Jason (Trisha) Day, Jordan Day, Nathaniel Martin, Jared (Challice) Martin, Caleb (Jessica) Martin, Josiah Martin, Kevah Martin, Ty (Becky) Weaver, Zack Weaver, Baelie (Joe Frank) Meese, Blake Meese; great-grandchildren, Ethan Bensing, Isaac Bensing, Melanie (Nathan) McAllister, Bennett Day, Elliot Day, Calvin Day, Harper Day, Onyx Martin, Jasper Martin, Jade Martin, Ora Martin, Silas Martin, Rook Martin, May Martin, Madilyn Weaver, Logan Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She joins her loved ones in Heaven, father, Brad Robinson; mother, Mae Robinson; spouse, Lloyd Meese, daughters, Gloria Marie, Elizabeth Kay; grandchildren, Joshua Day, Jacob Day, Matthew Martin and sisters, Evonne O’Neil and Ardith “Sis” Nelson.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday March 3rd, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Assembly of God Lighthouse.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.