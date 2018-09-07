Gerald Arthur Henderson

He is survived by his brothers, Cleve and Dugan Henderson; son, Jason Henderson and wife Shalina; daughters, Brittany, Sydney, Alexis and Emma and two great grandchildren; daughter, Cassie Christine Delaney Henderson and husband Mike Delaney; sons, Austin Rosborough, Lyle, Michael Jr, and Addison.

Gerald’s second family is Dylan Henderson and Candace Egart Henderson and their spouses Sarah Henderson and Justin Egart and their children Kaiden and Willow and Tatum, Cree and Taze Henderson and their mother Barbara Henderson and niece, Maden Marsh.

Gerald was called Mountain Grandpa and Uncle Jerry by his family. Gerald became a carpenter at a young age and later ended up with “Boss Construction.” Gerald’s passion and love was the Lord Jesus Christ, family and friends. Gerald’s serenity was the Tungsten Mine, Horseshoe Basin and all of the Okanagan mountains. His father Art Introduced him in the late 1950s and he never stopped exploring with his best friends: his dogs and horses. Mountain Grandpa and Uncle will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Gerald was known to help when in need.

Instead of flowers, if desired to show your love, please send donations to a dear friend’s daughter that has taken ill: Twyla Leffert, P.O. Box 1797, Tonasket, WA 98855

Memorial will be Sept 15, at noon at the Henderson Residence at Boundary Point. Please help with a favorite dish in honor of Jerry, bring chairs or a blanket.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.