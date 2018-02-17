Gene Lewis Gates passed away February 4, 2018 in Omak, Washington at the age of 82. He was born on March 29, 1935 in Omak to parents Loy and Ruby Gates.

After a divorce, Ruby married Clarence Field and moved the family to a ranch near Chesaw where Gene then graduated from Molson High School. After 14 years in the Army, Gene and his wife, Ingrid, returned to live in Omak raising four children; Ralph, Steve, and Jeanette Goldman and Eugene Gates.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 Ash Street in Omak, Washington. Luncheon to follow.