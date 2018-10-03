Gai Lynn Rainsberry Wisdom, 70, passed away on September 27, 2018, surrounded by loved ones after an 18 month battle with breast cancer. Gai was born to Allan Rainsberry and Laura Jean Frazier Worthington at St. Martin’s hospital in Tonasket, Washington on July 8, 1948.

She was the oldest sibling of many that called her sister. She graduated high school in Omak, Wash. in 1966. She got her degree in medical records/transcription from Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Ore. in 1993. She lived in a multitude of locations after leaving the Okanagan following high school — Lewiston, Idaho, Falls City, Wash., Redmond, Wash., Rock Springs, Wyo., Enterprise, Ore., LaPine, Ore., and Salem, Ore. She returned to Oroville in 1995.

Gai was employed at several places upon her return to Oroville, including the Pastime Tavern and Buchanan Brewing, but her true love was working in her yard. She took great pride in maintaining the home and land where she lived with her husband. She had a great love of books and lighthouses. Many of her childhood summers were spent at the old Enloe dam where her grandfather, Arnold Frazier, was employed. Gai was a strong proponent for the dam site to be refurbished as a park for recreation that could be enjoyed by families.

Gai was very active in the Oroville Eagles, both Auxiliary and Aerie. She also helped establish the North Okanogan Valley Pool League and served as treasurer for many years.

Gai is survived by her husband, Ernie Wisdom; her mother, Jean Frazier Worthington; her daughter, Tracy Jo Swain (Paul); her sisters and brothers, Alana Hagerup (Tim), Jan Hansen (Kenny), Brad Worthington, Scott Worthington (Janet), Susie Piver (Tim), Patty Elmore (Steven); three granddaughters and 16 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Allan; her step-father, Bert Worthington and sister, Julie Frahm.

There will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either of the following local charities:

Bouncin’ For Boobies, P.O. Box 178, Okanogan, WA 98840 or Friends of Hospice, 800 Jasmine Street, Suite 2, Omak, WA 98841